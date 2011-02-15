What to look for when Shopping for new Floors

The decision to update floors in a home is a decision that many consumers make each year. Whether their current floors are outdated or the homeowners are just ready for a change, each year millions of people hit the home improvement and flooring stores in search of the perfect product for their homes.

There are many factors to consider when you’re in the market for new floors. One of the most important things to remember is that finding the right flooring material to meet your needs is vital if you want to be happy with the finished product. While there are many different types of floors available to you, not all materials are going to provide you with what you’re looking for.

Here are a few things to consider when you are shopping around for the perfect flooring product.

Tip Number One: If you have kids, look for kid friendly floors

If you have young children in your home, it is important to remember that, although they are adorable, they are going to make messes. And lots of them.

But just because you know your little angels are going to wreak havoc on your home doesn’t mean you can’t have the floors you really want. There are many kid safe flooring materials out there that you can choose from.

If carpet is at the top of your list (which is a great flooring choice to have in kids’ rooms since the majority of their play time is spent on the floor) look for a durable carpet that cleans easily. Stainmaster carpets have always done well and are great for small children.

If you would rather have wood floors but are afraid of the maintenance and possible damage from your kids spilling liquids, wood laminate floors may be the perfect alternative. Laminate is available in many different colors and wood looks. It is easy to maintain and a breeze to clean.

If carpet and wood or wood laminate don’t seem like the right choice for your home, there are other materials available that work well with kids, including tile, vinyl and eco-friendly options like concrete and cork. Tile is great for clean-ups and is fairly durable. Although concrete can definitely jazz up a space and is extremely durable, it is obviously very hard and may not be a great choice if you have small children who tend to play a lot in the house.

Tip Number Two: Do your homework

Before you head out to the store to look for your new floors, spend a little time online doing your research. Make a list of what you want in flooring materials and look for the best match. New flooring options are emerging everyday and unconventional flooring products are becoming more and more popular in homes and businesses.

Find out what your options are before you make a blind choice. If you are well informed before you head out to make a purchase, you will be much happier with your overall finished product.

Tip Number Three: Beware of maintenance

If you aren’t the kind of person who likes to clean or who likes to maintain things, there are certain flooring products you just aren’t going to like. Keep in mind that all floors require some type of maintenance, whether it is regular cleaning or sealing, but some floors require more treatment than others. When you are researching flooring choices, be sure to look up what is required to maintain the floors once they are installed. You can always talk to a sales associate at a local home improvement or flooring store for additional advice.

Now that you are armed with facts and information, head out to the stores and find the right product for your home. Remember, it’s not important what the sales associate, your neighbor or your mother-in-law wants you to get. Choosing the right floors for you is what’s most important throughout the process.