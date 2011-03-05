Tips on How to Keep your Carpet Looking New

Although more and more people are putting hardwood floors and tiles in their homes, carpet is still a highly popular flooring material that is available in a wide variety of textures, colors, materials and styles. While many consumers still have carpet in their homes, some consumers are afraid of the maintenance required and the risk of carpet stains.

While carpet can very easily become stained, there are a few things that can be done to prevent heavy wear and tear of your carpet. If your carpet is properly maintained, it will look great for many years.

Tip One: Look for colors and textures that will hide dirt or stains

If you have young kids, your carpet is going to get stained. It is pretty much guaranteed. If you’re in the market for new carpet and are looking for ways to keep it looking fresh, try to avoid light colors and carpets without any texture. Try finding an off-white shade (beige, creamy-colors, sand and other neutrals) that will hide dirt and stains. Of course, the darker the color, the better it will hide most stains. Berber carpets and other textured materials also do a great job of hiding common stains such as juice, crayons or markers and certain food spills.

Tip Two: Try to avoid putting carpet in high traffic areas if possible

In order to avoid heavy foot traffic and stains, avoid having carpet in high traffic areas. Try not to have carpet installed by door entries, especially by the front door, where many feet (oftentimes with dirt, mud and wet shoes) come and go. Carpet is great for bedrooms, because it is warm and cozy, and not much of your time in spent on the floor.

Tip Three: Look for carpet that is stain resistant

We’ve all heard of those amazing carpets that are stain resistant, and the truth is, they really work. While they may cost you a bit more money up front, it will pay for itself in the long run. Stain resistant carpets are great in living rooms, kid’s rooms and rooms where much of your time is spent. Find a good carpet cleaner and keep it handy for those accidents that are sure to happen.

Tip Four: Vacuum your carpet regularly

The more you vacuum your carpet, the better it will look. Vacuuming your carpet removes dirt and helps reduce the affects of foot traffic. It also helps remove allergens and reduce the dullness of the carpet. Vacuuming your carpet regularly is one of the most important things you can do to ensure that your carpet continues to look great year round.

Tip Five: Use area rugs

Somewhere along the way, it was said that you can’t put an area rug on carpet. But why not? Adding an area rug to your carpet will add focal points, create texture and add warmth to the area. To keep the carpet underneath the rug looking nice, be sure to move the rug and vacuum the carpet often.

Tip Six: Have guests remove their shoes

You may feel like this is rude, but turn the tables for a moment. If you were at guest at someone’s home and they asked you to remove your shoes, would it bother you? Odds are, probably not. Having guests remove their shoes at your door will reduce the dirt brought in to your home. To sweeten the deal, keep a nice basket full of cozy slippers or fun flip flops for your guests to replace their shoes with. It will be a nice way of making sure your carpet stays clean.

Tip Seven: Have your carpet professionally cleaned often

No matter what you do, your carpet is going to need to be cleaned at some point. Paying a little extra to have a professional cleaner come in and do the job will extend the lifespan of your carpet. Do a little online research and find a reputable cleaner in your area with good reviews. You can also rent a steam cleaner from a local hardware store and do the job yourself. You’ll appreciate the look of your carpet once the work is done.