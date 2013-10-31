Home decoration & floor design using LED lights

Having advanced far from their humble and slightly limited origins, nowadays LED lights are used for an incredible range of purposes in and around the home. Enhance your existing home decor choices and the design of floor spaces in your home with this innovative new lighting method.

Amongst the advances in LED technology are revisions in the structural composition of LED bulbs, the addition of a huge colour palette of LEDs to choose from, the ability to dim LEDs remotely as well as easily-applicable reels of LED ‘tape’ and powerful LED floodlights.

This innovative lighting solution presents several advantages over traditional halogen lighting. One of the most important is energy efficiency. LED lights are extremely energy efficient, converting almost 80% of the energy used into light. This energy efficiency is not only environmentally friendly as it is less wasteful, but means the bulbs are cost effective and could result in lower energy bills at the end of the month. This is especially relevant if using LED floodlights to light large outdoor areas or indoor floor spaces such as studios or living rooms.

How to use LEDs in and around the home

There are a multitude of scenarios in which the practicality and versatility of LED lighting can improve your home d?cor. In the kitchen, smart banks of LED lights mounted in conspicuous locations such as cutting or washing areas can lend a modern touch whilst providing clear and safe illumination for when using sharp knives. These lights can be mounted in strips on the edges of cabinets and drawers. LEDs are easily concealed underneath beds, tables and behind picture frames to provide hidden sources of light.

In the garden

For bringing light to your garden in situations such as night time garden gatherings or playing sports in the evening, LED floodlights are the ideal solution. Providing strong, clear light at an energy efficient rate, you’ll find these bulbs far superior to the less reliable halogen floods. They are light and durable, lending themselves to easy mounting on outer walls and buildings, or on a free-standing mount.

Another bonus to using LED flood light is that as well as more subtle of gradual lighting effects, a strong, direct light can be achieved at the higher settings. This makes LED motion-activated security lights an excellent choice to deter intruders from your home.

Bar / Games room

When greater visibility is desired in a game room or bar room type setting, for example over a pool table or drink cabinets, LED flood lighting is the perfect solution. In addition to LED tape strips surrounding mirrors or picture frames, ceiling-mounted LED flood lights can add a modern flair to any gaming or relaxation space.

If you have an area of floor used for dancing or gathering, this can be illuminating with coloured and dimmable LED floods. Splash colour all over the floors of your recreation space to add a personalised and customisable touch to the existing decor you have chosen.

In the office

Another obvious place for LED flood lighting is in your work space. If you do a lot of close work or studying, a clear intense light is valuable. Combine the energy efficient and versatility of LED lighting to equip your study space with directional and flood lighting and you may never need to squint again. Add a clean, modern touch to the floor plan of your study with this form of home lighting.

